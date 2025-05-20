Toddler shot at QuikTrip gas station on South Side, SAFD says

San Antonio police officers responded to a shooting at a QuikTrip near Interstate 37 southbound near Loop 1604.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a child was rushed to a hospital after a shooting on the South Side.

Officers responded to the shooting just before noon Tuesday at a QuikTrip located in the 4100 block of South Loop 1604 East near Interstate 37.

An SAPD officer at the scene said a black Honda pulled up next to a silver vehicle and opened fire.

A San Antonio Fire Department official said a toddler suffered a gunshot wound in the arm and was transported to a local hospital.

The child’s age and condition are unclear at this time.

SAPD also confirmed to KSAT that the QuikTrip shooting is related to another incident in which potential suspects were apprehended just north of the gas station near Eagle Ford Way and Eagle Ford Branch.

The police department said its investigation is ongoing.

