Skip to main content
Clear icon
96º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Toddler shot at QuikTrip gas station on South Side, SAFD says

Officers say they are looking for at least ‘one or two shooters’

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

Tags: Crime, SAPD, Shooting, South Side, SAFD
San Antonio police officers responded to a shooting at a QuikTrip near Interstate 37 southbound near Loop 1604. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a child was rushed to a hospital after a shooting on the South Side.

Officers responded to the shooting just before noon Tuesday at a QuikTrip located in the 4100 block of South Loop 1604 East near Interstate 37.

Recommended Videos

An SAPD officer at the scene said a black Honda pulled up next to a silver vehicle and opened fire.

A San Antonio Fire Department official said a toddler suffered a gunshot wound in the arm and was transported to a local hospital.

The child’s age and condition are unclear at this time.

SAPD also confirmed to KSAT that the QuikTrip shooting is related to another incident in which potential suspects were apprehended just north of the gas station near Eagle Ford Way and Eagle Ford Branch.

The police department said its investigation is ongoing.

More recent crime coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Nate Kotisso headshot

Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.

email

Robert Samarron headshot

email

Loading...

KSAT DEALS