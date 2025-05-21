Skip to main content
Man shot at NW Side home while attempting to stop fight at front door, police say

SAPD: Victim shot 3 times in abdomen; taken by father to hospital in critical condition

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Tags: Shooting, Northwest Side, SAPD

SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot attempting to stop a fight at the front door of his Northwest Side home, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 7000 block of Wurzbach Road.

According to police, the 19-year-old’s brother answered the door and was punched in the face by a man at the door.

The 19-year-old attempted to intervene but was shot three times in the abdomen by the man outside, police said.

The shooter fled from the scene and has not been found.

Police said the 19-year-old’s father took him to the hospital in critical condition.

SAPD’s investigation is ongoing.

