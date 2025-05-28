Ex-SAISD teacher investigated for ‘alleged sexual conduct’ with student who was under 18, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A former San Antonio Independent School district teacher is being investigated for alleged “sexual conduct” with a former student who may have been under 18, according to records obtained by KSAT.

On March 19, SAISD confirmed the teacher, identified as Matthew Almaraz, no longer works for the district.

Initially, the district told KSAT they received a report that Almaraz “had a relationship with a former student.” The Texas Education Agency later confirmed Almaraz was under investigation with the TEA Educator Investigations Division on May 2.

KSAT requested a copy of an incident report related to the investigation. In response, SAISD’s lawyers asked the Texas Attorney General’s Office whether they could keep those records private because they contain confidential information.

In a letter sent to the AG’s office on May 27, SAISD attorneys revealed the incident report details “information relating to possible alleged sexual conduct” between “a coach and student(s).”

The letter also stated the former student may have been “under 18 years of age at the time of some of the events referenced in the (incident report),” suggesting multiple incidents of abuse may have occurred.

According to Almaraz’s TEA license, he taught health, physical education and special education.

Additionally, an investigation flag was placed on his educator certificate.

He has not been charged with a crime as of this writing, according to Bexar County court records.

