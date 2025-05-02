Former SAISD teacher accused of having relationship with student under TEA investigation, agency says

SAN ANTONIO – A former San Antonio Independent School District teacher accused of having a relationship with a student is under investigation by the Texas Education Agency, the agency told KSAT on Friday.

The TEA said the teacher, Matthew Almaraz, is under investigation by the agency’s Educator Investigations Division. Additionally, an investigation flag was placed on his educator certificate.

Recommended Videos

An SAISD spokesperson confirmed in March that Almaraz no longer works at the district.

“The district received a report that this teacher had a relationship with a former student. The teacher is no longer with the district. SAISD follows all guidelines for reporting to [Texas Education Agency],” the spokesperson previously told KSAT.

Almaraz’s profile on the district’s website has since been removed.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update you once more information becomes available.