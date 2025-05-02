Skip to main content
Former SAISD teacher accused of having relationship with student under TEA investigation, agency says

Matthew Almaraz no longer works at the district

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Madalynn Lambert, Content Gatherer

SAN ANTONIO – A former San Antonio Independent School District teacher accused of having a relationship with a student is under investigation by the Texas Education Agency, the agency told KSAT on Friday.

The TEA said the teacher, Matthew Almaraz, is under investigation by the agency’s Educator Investigations Division. Additionally, an investigation flag was placed on his educator certificate.

An SAISD spokesperson confirmed in March that Almaraz no longer works at the district.

“The district received a report that this teacher had a relationship with a former student. The teacher is no longer with the district. SAISD follows all guidelines for reporting to [Texas Education Agency],” the spokesperson previously told KSAT.

Almaraz’s profile on the district’s website has since been removed.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update you once more information becomes available.

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

Madalynn Lambert is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin in 2024 with a degree in journalism and minors in global and science communication.

