Local News

WATCH LIVE: SAPD to provide details on arrest of school staffer accused of child grooming

School staff member faces two child grooming charges, police say

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

Tags: SAPD, Crime

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a school staff member on child grooming accusations, the department said on Thursday night.

An SAPD Public Information Officer will provide details on the arrest around 7 p.m.

KSAT will provide a livestream in this article. Delays are possible. If a livestream is not available, check back at a later time.

