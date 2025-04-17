WATCH LIVE: SAPD to provide details on arrest of school staffer accused of child grooming

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
Ricardo Moreno Jr. is a photojournalist at KSAT.
Ricardo, a San Antonio native, isn't just a journalist, he's also a screenwriter and filmmaker, bringing a unique perspective to the news.
When Ricardo isn't reporting, you might find him working on his fitness or spending time with his family and his Chow Chow.