Affidavit details Northwest Side attack on Child Protective Services worker before AMBER Alert

SAN ANTONIO – An arrest affidavit details an alleged attack on a Child Protective Services case worker after she arrived at the Northwest Side home of a man who was later linked to an AMBER Alert.

>>Dash cam captures moments before arrest in San Antonio AMBER Alert

Scott Young, 35, was captured by state police in Oklahoma earlier this month.

He had been named as a suspect in an AMBER Alert that was issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety a few days prior, on March 31.

San Antonio police officers accused Young of assaulting the CPS case worker who arrived at his home before he and his girlfriend, 30-year-old Leigh Ann Sanford, went on the run with Sanford’s two children.

According to the affidavit, Young punched and choked the 29-year-old case worker before he threw her to the ground where she hit her head on the concrete.

The affidavit states Young also tried to drag the woman into his home, telling her that she was not leaving.

Neighbors came to the woman’s aid and got her away from Young, records show.

After allegedly going on the run and being captured in Oklahoma, Young was brought back to San Antonio earlier this week and booked into the Bexar County jail.

As KSAT 12 News was in the neighborhood Thursday morning to follow up on his arrest, a woman drove up to Young’s home in a pickup truck and confirmed that she is Sanford.

When asked about the case, Sanford initially tried to steer the conversation toward religion.

“Are you familiar with Jehovah? Do you want to sit down and talk about him?” Sanford told KSAT.

Later, Sanford turned serious and disputed the information in the affidavit. She said SAPD was not telling the truth.

She also denied that Young did anything wrong.

“There are several sides to this story,” Sanford said.

Although a police report states that Young had guns, including an AR-15, in his car when he was arrested in Oklahoma, Sanford said she was not worried about her safety or her children’s safety.

“I don’t know anything about that,” Sanford said. “I was in my own vehicle. I wasn’t traveling with him.”

Police in Oklahoma, however, said Sanford and her children were found safe at the same gas station where Young was arrested. Although, they were in separate vehicles.

While Sanford is not facing any criminal charges, Young remains in jail with bond set at $250,000.

More recent crime coverage on KSAT: