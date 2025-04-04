Skip to main content
Dash cam captures moments before arrest in San Antonio AMBER Alert

Scott Young was arrested in Oklahoma City, according to DPS

Madalynn Lambert, Content Gatherer

Daniela Ibarra, Investigative Reporter

Tags: San Antonio, Amber Alert, DPS, Oklahoma

Oklahoma Highway Patrol released dash camera footage showing the moments leading up to the arrest of an armed man wanted in connection with an AMBER Alert for two girls out of San Antonio.

Kaudrie Grant, 11, and Aspen Johnson, 1, were found on April 1 near Oklahoma City, DPS said.

Scott Young, 35, and Leigh Sanford, 30, were wanted in connection with the children’s disappearance, according to DPS. Young also had an active warrant.

Scott Young. (Oklahoma County Jail)

Investigators said Young and Sanford left in separate cars and had a child with them, according to DPS.

OHP said a trooper saw one of the cars involved in the Amber Alert at a gas station off Interstate 35 in Oklahoma City, about eight hours north of San Antonio.

The trooper approached the driver in the parking lot and took him into custody after he failed to comply, according to OHP.

While OHP did not identify Young in their post, DPS said Young was arrested by an Oklahoma trooper.

OHP said the trooper learned Young had an active warrant for child molestation and had assaulted a Child Protective Services employee in Texas.

A rifle and pistol were also found in his vehicle.

About the Authors
Madalynn Lambert headshot

Madalynn Lambert is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin in 2024 with a degree in journalism and minors in global and science communication.

Daniela Ibarra headshot

Daniela Ibarra joined the KSAT News team in July 2023. This isn’t her first time in the KSAT newsroom– the San Antonio native spent the summer of 2017 as an intern. Daniela is a proud Mean Green alum, earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of North Texas.

