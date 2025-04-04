Dash cam captures moments before arrest in San Antonio AMBER Alert

Copy Copy

Oklahoma Highway Patrol released dash camera footage showing the moments leading up to the arrest of an armed man wanted in connection with an AMBER Alert for two girls out of San Antonio.

Kaudrie Grant, 11, and Aspen Johnson, 1, were found on April 1 near Oklahoma City, DPS said.

Scott Young, 35, and Leigh Sanford, 30, were wanted in connection with the children’s disappearance, according to DPS. Young also had an active warrant.

Scott Young. (Oklahoma County Jail)

Investigators said Young and Sanford left in separate cars and had a child with them, according to DPS.

OHP said a trooper saw one of the cars involved in the Amber Alert at a gas station off Interstate 35 in Oklahoma City, about eight hours north of San Antonio.

The trooper approached the driver in the parking lot and took him into custody after he failed to comply, according to OHP.

While OHP did not identify Young in their post, DPS said Young was arrested by an Oklahoma trooper.

OHP said the trooper learned Young had an active warrant for child molestation and had assaulted a Child Protective Services employee in Texas.

A rifle and pistol were also found in his vehicle.

