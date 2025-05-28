Fire burns through Northeast Side home, San Antonio Fire Department says

House fire in the 4800 block of Castle Rose

SAN ANTONIO – A fire burned through the roof of a Northeast Side home on Wednesday afternoon.

San Antonio firefighters responded to the scene after 2:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of Castle Road.

Fire officials described the home’s garage area as a total loss. The rest of the house sustained unknown damage.

Two people inside the home were able to escape without injuries, according to SAFD.

A bystander captured a video of the fire as it burned through the garage area.

The cause of the fire is unclear. It remains under further investigation.

This story will update as more details become available.

