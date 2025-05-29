3 suspects indicted for murder in connection with fatal shooting in Selma, records show

SELMA, Texas – Three suspects were indicted for murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Selma, according to Bexar County court records.

Roberto Monreal, Dorian Camarillo and Eric Sepeda — all 17 years old — were facing capital murder charges in connection with the killing of Hayden Lee Holt, 20, an arrest affidavit stated.

According to court records, the three teenagers are no longer facing capital murder charges. They are now charged with first-degree murder instead.

The shooting happened on Feb. 23, 2025, in the 16000 block of Retama Crown.

Joseph Harris, 18, was also initially facing a capital murder charge in connection with Holt’s death until the charge was rejected by the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office the day after he was arrested.

The Texas Department of Public Safety named Harris to its list of the state’s 10 most wanted fugitives on March 11. He was on the run until San Antonio police arrested him on March 27 with an additional charge of evading arrest, a third-degree felony.

Online court records show the district attorney’s office rejected Harris’ capital murder charge for “further investigation.” Harris was indicted on Wednesday by a grand jury for evading arrest.

Monreal, Camarillo, Sepeda and Harris are awaiting trial.

BACKGROUND

Harris was named in an affidavit obtained by KSAT in connection with a Feb. 23 deadly shooting near a home in the 16000 block of Retama Crown.

Harris initially told a Selma Police Department detective that he was attempting to buy marijuana; the affidavit stated that he was instead selling a firearm.

The affidavit identified a group of 17-year-olds — Robert Monreal, Dorian Camarillo and Eric Sepeda — as three suspects who planned to rob Harris of his firearm. However, according to the affidavit, Harris and the other three 17-year-olds exchanged dozens of rounds of gunfire.

Hayden Lee Holt, 20, who was in a vehicle with the 17-year-olds and did not appear to be armed, was shot and killed.

According to the affidavit, Monreal, Camarillo, Sepeda and Harris were all initially charged with capital murder. Harris is the only one of the four suspects to have the capital murder charge rescinded.

