Crew takes to San Antonio streets to prevent deaths among people living in drainage system

SAN ANTONIO – At least one recent death of a person seeking shelter from stormy weather by going into the City of San Antonio’s drainage system has some outreach workers ramping up their efforts.

Haven for Hope, which regularly offers services to people experiencing homelessness, also conducts outreach ahead of rainy weather, such as this week’s recent storms.

On Friday morning, one team, consisting of Ameer Hussain and Chris Naughton, hit the streets northwest of downtown, entering the culverts and tunnels to ensure everyone was safe.

An abandoned shopping cart sits next to a ditch as rainwater washes past. The area is a believed to have been occupied by people who may have headed toward higher ground. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Before the arrival of the storms, Hussain and Naughton also went out to warn some of those same people.

“We give them a heads-up, like, ‘Hey, we’ve got some weather coming up,’” Hussain said.

As he walked through rushing water in a ditch Friday near Babcock Drive, Hussain kept his eyes open for signs that someone might be taking shelter there.

“A shopping cart is a great indicator,” Hussain said, pointing to one that appeared to be abandoned. “I can assume that they went up to higher ground.”

In March, San Antonio police said a woman who apparently failed to head for drier land was found dead in Woodlawn Lake.

At the time, police said it appeared the woman may have been swept away while living in one of the tunnels or ditches.

Officers said they suspected a similar scenario may have led to the death of a man whose body was found in the lake Thursday.

However, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet determined the official cause of his death.

As Hussain conducted his check of one particular tunnel, he pointed out how quickly people can get caught by surprise.

“You can’t even see the water,” Hussain said, demonstrating how dark those tunnels are. “If water takes them, I could only imagine. You don’t know which way you’re going.”

Bobby Shaner, who admitted to frequenting some of the drainage areas, said he lived to tell just how scary that situation can be.

Shaner said he was once nearly swept away by rushing water.

“There was a manhole up top. I pulled myself up one time,” Shaner said. “I said, ‘I’m not dying today.’ So, I pulled myself up and waited until the water went down.”

After learning that lesson, Shaner said he avoids those areas the minute he hears about rain in the forecast.

Getting that message, though, can be difficult for people in his position, especially when they don’t have cellphones, he said.

Shaner said he is grateful to Hussain and Naughton for helping him to stay informed.

In addition to the warnings, the team also brings supplies such as drinking water, snacks and rain gear.