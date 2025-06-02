ABC of Southwest Texas hosts open house, highlights family resources for summer

SAN ANTONIO – As summer vacation starts for families across San Antonio, Any Baby Can (ABC) of Southwest Texas hosted an open house to highlight the services it offers to families with special needs.

“People are very curious about how they can support our work, how they support our families and we really wanted to invite people in and give them an opportunity to get their hands dirty,” said CEO Jenny Hixon.

Hixon says that while some families might be familiar with a few of the services the nonprofit offers, a lot of work is done behind the scenes, including case management and home visits.

“Because we do a lot of that work in people’s homes, or we do it out with the families in private, we don’t really get a chance to kind of show folks what that work looks like,” she continued.

“We just really want people to feel connected to the work. All of our work is made possible by the community. We only exist because of community donations and because of the support we receive."