Man charged with murder in South Side shooting, police say

Julian Yepez, 49, has been charged in connection with a South Side murder on Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – A suspect has been arrested in connection with a murder on the South Side of San Antonio over the weekend, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Julian Yepez, 49, is charged with the murder of a 25-year-old man, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting near South Zarzamora and Loop 410 around 4:45 p.m. on May 31.

Upon arrival, they found a victim inside a vehicle that had crashed at the location. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators identified Yepez as the suspect based on information gathered at the scene. He was taken into custody and charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

