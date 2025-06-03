Crash closes lanes on SE Loop 410 on South Side; drivers urged to use alternate route, TxDOT says

SAN ANTONIO – Traffic is being diverted off Southeast Loop 410 at the Villamain Road exit due to a crash, TxDOT traffic cameras show.

The crash was confirmed shortly before 7:45 p.m. at Loop 410 West at Moursund Boulevard, TxDOT said. All lanes are blocked and drivers are urged to use an alternate route.

It is unclear when lanes are expected to reopen.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department, two people were injured in the crash.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

