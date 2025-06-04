Crystal City woman charged in connection with alleged misuse of public funds, sheriff’s office says

CRYSTAL CITY, Texas – A Crystal City woman was arrested for allegedly misusing public funds for personal purchases, according to the Zavala County Sheriff’s Office.

Veronica Carranza Perales, 61, was arrested Tuesday for alleged credit card abuse, theft of U.S. currency and abuse of official capacity involving public funds from the Crystal City Housing Authority (CCHA).

Investigators conducted a search warrant of Perales’ home and found physical and digital evidence, including financial records and electronic devices, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities also obtained surveillance video of Perales using the CCHA-issued H-E-B credit card to make unauthorized personal purchases.

The transactions were made throughout 2024 and 2025, resulting in an estimated loss exceeding $8,000 in public funds, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Public service is a sacred trust,” Zavala County Sheriff Eusevio Salinas said. “When that trust is broken through theft or abuse, it’s our duty to act swiftly and decisively. This arrest reflects our firm commitment to protecting public funds and holding individuals accountable—regardless of their position or title.”

Anyone with additional information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Zavala County Sheriff’s Office at 830-374-3615.

