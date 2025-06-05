TSA finds 3 firearms in 3 days in carry-on luggage at San Antonio International Airport

SAN ANTONIO – Three firearms were found in carry-on luggage at the San Antonio International Airport in three days, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

In a news release Tuesday, TSA reminded travelers to pack their firearms properly before arriving at the airport.

“Firearms can be transported on a commercial aircraft only if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and placed in checked baggage,” the release stated. “Any type of replica firearm is prohibited in carry-on baggage and must be transported in checked luggage.”

When travelers check in at the airport, they must go to the airline ticket counter to declare any firearms, ammunition and firearm parts.

TSA discovered firearms in carry-on luggage at SAT during the first three days of June.

Since Jan. 1, 2025, TSA officers have detected 49 firearms at security checkpoints while screening luggage. Of those firearms, 43 were loaded, according to TSA.

TSA asked travelers to check traveler information specifically related to the transportation of firearms and ammunition before arriving to the airport. TSA’s civil penalties for prohibited items are also available online.

