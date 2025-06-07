Nearly 300,000 crash reports improperly downloaded from TxDOT, agency says

An account with the Texas Department of Transportation was compromised and nearly 300,000 crash reports were improperly downloaded, according to TxDOT.

AUSTIN, Texas – An account with the Texas Department of Transportation was compromised, and nearly 300,000 crash reports were improperly downloaded, according to the department.

In a Friday news release, TxDOT said it identified unusual activity in its Crash Records Information System on May 12. The investigation revealed the activity came from a compromised account and was used to access and download crash reports improperly.

Recommended Videos

TxDOT said it immediately disabled access from the compromised account.

According to TxDOT, crash reports include personal information such as the first and last name, mailing and/or physical address, driver’s license number, license plate number, car insurance policy number, and other relevant details.

“Notification, in this case, is not required by law, but TxDOT has taken proactive steps to inform the public by sending letters to notify the impacted individuals whose information was included in the crash reports,” the release stated.

If you were affected by this, you may have received a letter in the mail. TxDOT asks that you call the assistance line at 1-833-918-5951 and provide the engagement number included in the letter.

“TxDOT is implementing additional security measures for accounts to help prevent similar incidents in the future. The compromise is under investigation,” the release stated.

Read also: