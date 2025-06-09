Downtown San Antonio coffee shop seeks public’s help after vandalism

Olla Express Café in downtown San Antonio says a passerby threw a rock, shattering the café's window at 821 E. Quincy St.

SAN ANTONIO – Olla Express Café is seeking the public’s help after the business said a person threw a rock at the property and shattered its window.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. Sunday at Olla Express Café, located at 821 E. Quincy St. downtown.

In an Instagram post, the shop stated that staff members heard a “crash” and then found glass everywhere, making it “unsafe to even enter the room.”

“We were so grateful that at the moment that area was empty and no one got injured,” the post stated, in part.

Video obtained by Olla Express Café appears to show a passerby throwing a large rock at the shop’s window.

“We don’t like to bring up issues like this, but we are just people trying our hardest to make our dreams come true,” the post stated, in part. “At the end of the day, this hurts, plain and simple.”

The coffee shop advises anyone with any information to contact them.

