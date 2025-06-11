Dinners with David: Cajun-inspired Penne Pasta

KSAT’s David Elder walks you through a dinner you can make for $20 or less. On the menu today is a Cajun-inspired penne Pasta recipe.

What you need to make the dish:

16oz Bag of Penne Pasta

16oz Heavy Whipping Cream

4-Pack Jalapeno Kiolbassa Sausage

1 Can Fire Roasted Diced Tomatoes

3 Jumbo Gulf Shrimp

1 Bulb of Garlic

1 Jumbo White Onion

1 Green Bell Pepper

2oz Grated Parmesan

2 Roma Tomatoes

Pantry staples: Butter, salt, pepper, crushed red pepper flakes, parsley flakes

Total cost: $19.64

1. Cook the Pasta

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.

Add the penne pasta and cook al dente , according to package instructions (about 10-11 minutes).

Drain and set aside, reserving 1 cup of pasta water.

2. Sauté the Sausage

In a large skillet or Dutch oven over medium heat , drizzle in 2 tbsp olive oil.

Slice the Jalapeño Kiolbassa sausages into coins.

Add them to the skillet and sauté until browned, about 5-6 minutes. Remove from the pan.

3. Sauté the Base

Add the diced onion and green bell pepper. Sauté for 3-4 minutes until softened.

Add the minced garlic and cook for an additional minute until fragrant. Remove from the pan.

4. Sear the Shrimp

Add the olive oil to the pan over medium-high heat.

Peel and devein the shrimp, dice into chunks and season the shrimp with salt and pepper (and optional Cajun spice).

Sear the shrimp 1–2 minutes per side until pink and just cooked through. Set aside.

5. Add the Tomatoes

Add the fire-roasted diced tomatoes to the pan .

Cook for 3-4 minutes until the tomatoes start to break down and combine into a sauce.

6. Pour in the Cream & Parmesan

Lower heat to medium-low. Add the heavy whipping cream and stir to combine.

Let the sauce simmer gently for 5-6 minutes to thicken slightly.

Add salt, pepper, and optional Cajun seasoning to taste.

7. Combine Everything

Add the cooked penne pasta to the cream sauce.

Stir in the Parmesan cheese and a splash of reserved pasta water if needed to loosen the sauce.

Gently fold in the seared shrimp.

8. Serve It Up