Dinners with David: Cajun-inspired Penne Pasta

David Elder, Executive Producer, Host - Texas Eats

KSAT’s David Elder walks you through a dinner you can make for $20 or less. On the menu today is a Cajun-inspired penne Pasta recipe.

What you need to make the dish:

  • 16oz Bag of Penne Pasta
  • 16oz Heavy Whipping Cream
  • 4-Pack Jalapeno Kiolbassa Sausage
  • 1 Can Fire Roasted Diced Tomatoes
  • 3 Jumbo Gulf Shrimp
  • 1 Bulb of Garlic
  • 1 Jumbo White Onion
  • 1 Green Bell Pepper
  • 2oz Grated Parmesan
  • 2 Roma Tomatoes

Pantry staples: Butter, salt, pepper, crushed red pepper flakes, parsley flakes

Total cost: $19.64

1. Cook the Pasta

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.
  • Add the penne pasta and cook al dente, according to package instructions (about 10-11 minutes).
  • Drain and set aside, reserving 1 cup of pasta water.

2. Sauté the Sausage

  • In a large skillet or Dutch oven over medium heat, drizzle in 2 tbsp olive oil.
  • Slice the Jalapeño Kiolbassa sausages into coins.
  • Add them to the skillet and sauté until browned, about 5-6 minutes. Remove from the pan.

3. Sauté the Base

  • Add the diced onion and green bell pepper. Sauté for 3-4 minutes until softened.
  • Add the minced garlic and cook for an additional minute until fragrant. Remove from the pan.

4. Sear the Shrimp

  • Add the olive oil to the pan over medium-high heat.
  • Peel and devein the shrimp, dice into chunks and season the shrimp with salt and pepper (and optional Cajun spice).
  • Sear the shrimp 1–2 minutes per side until pink and just cooked through. Set aside.

5. Add the Tomatoes

  • Add the fire-roasted diced tomatoes to the pan.
  • Cook for 3-4 minutes until the tomatoes start to break down and combine into a sauce.

6. Pour in the Cream & Parmesan

  • Lower heat to medium-low. Add the heavy whipping cream and stir to combine.
  • Let the sauce simmer gently for 5-6 minutes to thicken slightly.
  • Add salt, pepper, and optional Cajun seasoning to taste.

7. Combine Everything

  • Add the cooked penne pasta to the cream sauce.
  • Stir in the Parmesan cheese and a splash of reserved pasta water if needed to loosen the sauce.
  • Gently fold in the seared shrimp.

8. Serve It Up

  • Plate the pasta hot, sprinkled with Parmesan and fresh-cracked, pepper.
  • Garnish with chopped parsley or extra diced tomatoes if desired.

