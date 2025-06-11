Dinners with David: Cajun-inspired Penne Pasta

KSAT’s David Elder walks you through a dinner you can make for $20 or less. On the menu today is a Cajun-inspired penne Pasta recipe.
What you need to make the dish:
- 16oz Bag of Penne Pasta
- 16oz Heavy Whipping Cream
- 4-Pack Jalapeno Kiolbassa Sausage
- 1 Can Fire Roasted Diced Tomatoes
- 3 Jumbo Gulf Shrimp
- 1 Bulb of Garlic
- 1 Jumbo White Onion
- 1 Green Bell Pepper
- 2oz Grated Parmesan
- 2 Roma Tomatoes
Pantry staples: Butter, salt, pepper, crushed red pepper flakes, parsley flakes
Total cost: $19.64
1. Cook the Pasta
- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.
- Add the penne pasta and cook al dente, according to package instructions (about 10-11 minutes).
- Drain and set aside, reserving 1 cup of pasta water.
2. Sauté the Sausage
- In a large skillet or Dutch oven over medium heat, drizzle in 2 tbsp olive oil.
- Slice the Jalapeño Kiolbassa sausages into coins.
- Add them to the skillet and sauté until browned, about 5-6 minutes. Remove from the pan.
3. Sauté the Base
- Add the diced onion and green bell pepper. Sauté for 3-4 minutes until softened.
- Add the minced garlic and cook for an additional minute until fragrant. Remove from the pan.
4. Sear the Shrimp
- Add the olive oil to the pan over medium-high heat.
- Peel and devein the shrimp, dice into chunks and season the shrimp with salt and pepper (and optional Cajun spice).
- Sear the shrimp 1–2 minutes per side until pink and just cooked through. Set aside.
5. Add the Tomatoes
- Add the fire-roasted diced tomatoes to the pan.
- Cook for 3-4 minutes until the tomatoes start to break down and combine into a sauce.
6. Pour in the Cream & Parmesan
- Lower heat to medium-low. Add the heavy whipping cream and stir to combine.
- Let the sauce simmer gently for 5-6 minutes to thicken slightly.
- Add salt, pepper, and optional Cajun seasoning to taste.
7. Combine Everything
- Add the cooked penne pasta to the cream sauce.
- Stir in the Parmesan cheese and a splash of reserved pasta water if needed to loosen the sauce.
- Gently fold in the seared shrimp.
8. Serve It Up
- Plate the pasta hot, sprinkled with Parmesan and fresh-cracked, pepper.
- Garnish with chopped parsley or extra diced tomatoes if desired.