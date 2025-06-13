Comfort Cafe shifts focus to single location, new coffee shop concept

San Antonio – The Comfort Cafe, known for helping people recover from alcohol and drug addiction, is closing one door to open a new door to better benefit their recovery program.

The nonprofit announced on social media that its Los Patios location would close on the July 4 weekend.

Co-founder and Executive Director Teri Lopez said this move was a major blessing for them.

“The goal was always to have one big cafe so that our community can be together,” she said. “We can’t fully execute our mission when we are spread out. We are not shutting anyone out by any means. We have more tables here, we’ll have more servers here and it’s just a beautiful positive move.”

The restaurant’s main location will officially be located at 6812 Bandera Road.

On the same property, they are opening a new coffee shop where customers can wait while they wait to be seated at the cafe.

The last day Los Patios will be open will be July 4 weekend.

Lopez said they will have a big blowout celebration to mark the closure as they move on to their next step: opening a coffee shop.

“I believe miracles do happen,” she said. “We just have to follow God’s plan. When he tells us to do something, we do it.”

The name of the new coffee shop, which is expected to open on the Thursday after Independence Day, is Sweet Serenity, connecting everything back to the Serenity Star program.

Like Comfort Cafe, the coffee shop will also be a pay-as-you-can, donation-based service to the community, with all proceeds benefiting the recovery program for their staff and members.

