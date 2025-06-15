ME’s office identifies man killed in North Side shooting

Officers responded to the shooting around 9:40 p.m. Friday in the 4000 block of Naco Perrin Boulevard.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man killed in a shooting on the North Side.

Lenger Villalobos Munoz, 37, died in the shooting. The medical examiner’s office has not yet ruled on a cause or manner of death.

San Antonio police officers responded to the shooting around 9:40 p.m. Friday in the 4000 block of Naco Perrin Boulevard.

Police said another man in his mid-30s had approached the location and began shooting at Munoz toward the back of the building.

The shooter pursued Munoz into the building, discharging multiple rounds as both climbed the stairs, police said.

Munoz collapsed in the upstairs hallway after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said it appears Munoz and the shooter “had previous disturbances and are known acquaintances.”

Witnesses told police they saw the shooter exit through the back door of the property before fleeing in a vehicle, which police said was later located abandoned off Highway 281 near Wurzbach Parkway.

The shooter has not been located as of Sunday morning.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

