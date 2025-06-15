Photos of military parade marking Army’s 250th anniversary amid anti-Trump protests

(Julia Demaree Nikhinson, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

People on the lawn around the Washington Monument as President Donald Trump attends a military parade commemorating the Army's 250th anniversary, coinciding with his 79th birthday, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

WASHINGTON – A large military parade showcasing American power, requested by President Donald Trump to mark the Army’s 250th anniversary, took place in Washington, D.C., featuring tanks, troops and marching bands.

>> Army’s 250th anniversary parade in Washington DC

Hours before the parade, anti-war protesters displayed signs reading “Homes not drones” near a military equipment exhibit on the National Mall celebrating the Army’s birthday.

A total of 6,169 soldiers, as well as 128 Army tanks, armored personnel carriers and artillery, paraded before the president and viewers, while 62 aircraft passed overhead.

President Donald Trump participates in a reenlistment ceremony for Army soldiers during a military parade commemorating the Army's 250th anniversary Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Helicopters from the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, from left, MH-6 Little Bird's, MH-60 Black Hawk's, and MH-47 Chinook's, fly behind the Washington Monument during military parade commemorating the Army's 250th anniversary Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The colors are presented as President Donald Trump attends a military parade commemorating the Army's 250th anniversary, coinciding with his 79th birthday, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

U.S. Army UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters perform a flyover during an event to honor the Army's 250th anniversary, coinciding with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and other guests stand for the National Anthem, during a military parade commemorating the Army's 250th anniversary, coinciding with his 79th birthday, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

People watch a military parade commemorating the Army's 250th anniversary Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division, dress in World War II era uniforms, march past the reviewing stand with President Donald Trump during a military parade commemorating the Army's 250th anniversary, coinciding with his 79th birthday, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

President Donald Trump, center, salutes passing troops during a parade to honor the Army's 250th anniversary, coinciding with Trump's 79th birthday, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Washington. (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

