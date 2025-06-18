Pickup Lines: Army veteran, political analyst and consultant on being a father figure and helping others through golf

SAN ANTONIO – The latest Pickup Lines segment features Demonte Alexander, Bridgewater Consulting Group’s managing director of public affairs. Alexander is also a political analyst and contributor for KSAT.

Alexander was born in Tennessee and grew up the oldest of 10 children. Neither of his parents finished high school, and so he joined the military after high school out of necessity.

His military service eventually brought Alexander to Texas and San Antonio, where he developed a love of salsa dancing and met his eventual wife through it.

Away from work, Alexander has developed an impressive golf game. He uses his skills and his nonprofit Blackbird Golf to help local students pursue higher education.

Watch the full Pickup Lines with Demonte Alexander in the video player above.

Ernie Zuniga started Pickup Lines, a digital talk show, straight from his vehicle. The segments feature a diverse range of guests, including executives, small business owners and everyday individuals, as they share personal journeys, news and stories.