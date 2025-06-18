Suns want Spurs guard Stephon Castle or 2nd pick in NBA Draft for Kevin Durant, report says

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) looks to the scoreboard during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Jim Dedmon)

SAN ANTONIO – With the NBA Draft one week away, rumors are swirling around the San Antonio Spurs and Phoenix Suns over a possible trade for Suns forward Kevin Durant.

Derek Parker with Sports Illustrated reported Wednesday that the Suns are seeking either current NBA Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle or the number two pick in this year’s NBA Draft in exchange for Durant. Parker wrote that the Spurs likely rejected that offer.

Recommended Videos

It has been reported by multiple outlets that the Spurs are among the preferred landing spots for Durant. The Houston Rockets and Miami Heat have been named as other possibilities for the former Texas Longhorn.

ESPN’s Shams Charania told “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday that the Suns are focusing their conversations regarding a Durant trade with the Rockets, Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves and said the Spurs have not been as aggressive in talks with the Suns.

“The Rockets and the Heat are more realistic as of right now than the Spurs,” Charania told “The Pat McAfee Show." “It’s not to say (The Spurs) don’t have interest in Kevin Durant, they do and potentially they would make an offer and I’m sure they have discussed different frameworks, but what the other teams are offering is just a little more aggressive.”

The Spurs are expected to select Rutgers guard Dylan Harper with the second pick in the draft on June 25. The Spurs also have the 14th pick in the first round of the draft.

Read also: