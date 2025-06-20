Dozens to gather in Live Oak for the 2025 Mascot Training Camp

Dozens of people from around the country are descending on Live Oak this Saturday for the 2025 Mascot Training Camp.

The annual event is being hosted by the “Mascot Guru” Jeromē Bartlett, CEO of higher impact entertainment.

Bartlett is also a veteran mascot performer and trainer, with over 20 years of experience, including time as the Spurs Coyote and T-Bone of the now-defunct San Antonio Rampage hockey team.

The full-day immersive training experience brings together performers of all ages and experience levels to sharpen their skills, boost their confidence and master the art of mascot performance.

This year’s camp will include hands-on sessions in:

costume care & maintenance

performer health & safety

fan interaction techniques

crowd engagement & activation

character movement, improvisation and more

Throughout the day, participants will have opportunities to showcase their talent and energy in front of peers and professionals.

“Whether you’re a middle school mascot, high school mascot, a college performer, a pro in training or just someone who is interested in bringing characters to life, this is your playground,” said Bartlett, in part. “It’s a safe place to grow, get loud and bring the magic.”

Higher Impact Entertainment’s world-renowned Mascot Training Camp is taking place Saturday, June 21, 2025, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Live Oak Conference Center, located at 8101 Pat Booker Rd.

Registration is open. Interested performers can sign up by clicking here.

