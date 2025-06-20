Free summit for individuals and families affected by type 1 diabetes

SAN ANTONIO – Kayden McCain was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when he was 9 years old.

Ending up in the hospital, he learned that he would need to rely on insulin, whether through a pump or injections, and constantly monitor his blood sugar levels.

This lifestyle change can be heavy and anxiety-ridden for anyone, especially children and their caretakers.

His mother, Rakisha McCain, said instead of wanting to be around people, he would spend hours just playing with his Legos or drawing.

“I think that was the biggest thing is like him being just isolated to himself,” Rakisha said.

That changed when they connected with the nonprofit Breakthrough T1D San Antonio Chapter, giving Kayden the opportunity to meet other kids who also have T1D.

“They really understand what I’m going through, and it kind of boosted my confidence around, like not just with them, but around, just by myself,” Kayden said.

McCain said Kayden started wearing his pump where people could see it, and came out of his shell, even excelling in track.

It’s why the nonprofit is hosting the “Breakthrough T1D Community Engagement Summit” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 28, at St. Mary’s Hall, 9401 Starcrest Drive.

This free, family-friendly summit is an inclusive educational and networking event for individuals and families affected by T1D. The program offers tracks for Spanish speakers, adults, teens, and children, and will feature nationally recognized experts, local health professionals, vendors, and community leaders.

The event is free, but you must register here.

‘We all can come together’

More than 1.45 million Americans are living with T1D, an autoimmune condition that has no known cure. Each year, over 64,000 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with T1D, including children and adults. It is a lifelong condition that requires constant management of blood sugar with insulin therapy, diet, and monitoring technology.

This summit is designed to bridge the gap between clinical knowledge and real-life management, especially in underserved communities. Experts will share the latest research advances, while families will gain practical tools to support daily life with T1D.

“I think this summit is very important because we are all able to be normal, if that, or share our normal life, our new normals,” McCain said. “Whether you’re a child, a baby, or a little bit older being diagnosed, we all can come together as children and as parents to talk about what we experience and be kind of like that pillar, you know, to lean on each other.”

Kayden’s message to other kids who recently got diagnosed with T1D is that having a community is crucial.

“Find other people like you or at least who have been newly diagnosed like you or have already been diagnosed to kind of help you and kind of guide you,” Kayden said.

Kayden is also one of the Breakthrough T1D San Antonio Chapter 2025 Children’s Congress delegates. Delegates will have the opportunity to engage in leadership and character-building programming and meet with federal decision-makers to advocate for continued research funding.

