1 hospitalized after 18-wheeler hits several vehicles on Loop 410, SAFD says

A crash on the Northwest Side of San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – One person was hospitalized after an 18-wheeler struck multiple vehicles on the Northeast Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The crash happened just after 2 p.m. Friday along Loop 410 at Binz Engleman Road, near Old Seguin Road.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the crash partially closed the southbound main lanes of the highway.

TxDOT cameras show that fire officials and at least one police vehicle are on the scene. Only one lane on the highway is open.

KSAT has reached out to San Antonio police for additional information.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

