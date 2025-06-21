San Antonio, Bexar County urge residents to report damage from June 12 floods online

The aftermath of the Thursday, June 12, 2025, flood in the area of Perrin Beitel Road on the Northeast Side of San Antonio is seen on Thursday, June 19, 2025.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The City of San Antonio and the Bexar County Office of Emergency Management are urging residents to report any damages and losses to their properties caused by the deadly floods on June 12, according to a news release.

Residents can complete a self-assessment survey online through the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool.

Recommended Videos

The survey is available in both English and Spanish and is limited to one submission per impacted address.

The information collected through the damage survey attempts to help emergency management officials understand the extent of the damage.

The survey aims to:

Gather data on damage across affected areas

Support efforts to assess the overall impact on communities

Provide information that may assist in planning for debris removal, infrastructure repairs and recovery efforts

Ensure local and state emergency management agencies have a clearer picture of disaster effects

Reporting damages to emergency management is voluntary and does not replace the need to report damage to insurance agencies.

Additionally, the reporting does not guarantee disaster relief, the release said.

Related coverage on KSAT