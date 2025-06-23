Overturned trailer blocks eastbound Loop 410 lanes near I-10 interchange on Northwest Side

The incident was reported on TxDOT’s website just before 8 p.m. on Sunday on the eastbound lanes of Loop 410 at Vance Jackson.

SAN ANTONIO – An overturned big rig on eastbound Loop 410 is causing several lanes to be closed on the Northwest Side, according to the Texas Department of Transportation’s website.

The incident was reported on TxDOT’s website just before 8 p.m. on Sunday on the eastbound lanes of Loop 410 at Vance Jackson. (Texas Department of Transportation)

It is unclear what caused the trailer to overturn or if there were any injuries reported.

KSAT has reached out to TxDOT and the San Antonio Fire Department for more information.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.