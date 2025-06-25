Man found dead in grass along Northwest Side access road, police say

A 45-year-old man was found dead Wednesday afternoon on IH-10 West and Console Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a 45-year-old man was found dead in the grass by two workers Wednesday.

Authorities responded around 11:30 a.m. to the access road of Interstate 10 West and Console Drive.

Recommended Videos

Police said the man had bruises on his body, but it doesn’t appear that he has “major trauma.”

It’s unclear how he died or if foul play was a factor.

The man may have died overnight, but the medical examiner’s office would be the agency determining his exact time and cause of death.

KSAT will update this story with the latest information as it becomes available.