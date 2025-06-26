San Antonio woman sentenced to 30 years in prison for producing videos depicting sexual abuse of child

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison on Thursday for producing videos depicting sexual abuse of a child, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release.

Ashley Nicole Smith, 41, pleaded guilty last August to a 10-count indictment for sexually assaulting a minor on multiple occasions.

The abuse occurred between 2019 and 2021, from when the newborn was in the neonatal intensive care unit until the victim was 18 months old, the release said.

Smith produced videos of the sexual abuse and texted them to her boyfriend.

In addition to the 30-year sentence, Smith was ordered to serve 30 years of supervised release and to never contact the victim.

