Affidavit: San Antonio man charged for possessing over 600 child sexual abuse images, videos

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A San Antonio man was arrested Tuesday for possessing a collection of images and videos depicting sexual abuse of children under 10 years old, according to an arrest affidavit.

Investigators with the Child Exploitation Unit of the Texas Attorney General’s Office located 206 images and 395 videos depicting the abuse at the residence of Charles Edward Smith, documents show.

According to the affidavit, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline received 28 reports regarding an individual who uploaded 69 files between February 2022 and November 2024.

Through a search warrant, investigators located the files on multiple devices located at Smith’s residence. According to the affidavit, the Texas Attorney General’s Office found three videos that depicted the abuse of three children under age 10.

Smith allegedly told investigators he sent the files on Facebook Messenger in exchange for Venmo transfers that cost between $40 and $50 per link.

According to Bexar County jail records, Smith was charged with possession of sex abuse material of children under age 10, which is considered a first-degree felony.

Smith is also currently on deferred adjudication for an unlawful carrying of a weapon charge, jail records indicate.

