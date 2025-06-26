South San ISD board formally accepts superintendent’s resignation 4 months after TEA takeover

SAN ANTONIO – Four months since the Texas Education Agency stepped in to replace the school board members and superintendent at South San Antonio ISD, the former superintendent will be released from his contract.

Henry Yzaguirre was hired by the South San ISD board in 2021 as the interim superintendent. He was later hired permanently.

The school board voted this month to formally accept Yzaguirre’s resignation, effective June 30.

As part of the transition agreement, Yzaguirre will receive a year’s pay of $280,000.

In February, the TEA made the rare move to take over the South San ISD board and replace its superintendent after years of division and dysfunction within the board. The agency selected Saul Hinojosa as the new superintendent of the district.

