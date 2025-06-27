Bexar County robbery suspect arrested after fleeing out of state while on bond, BCSO says

William Best was re-arrested after he was fled out of state while on bond.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A Bexar County man was re-arrested after allegedly fleeing out of state while out on bond for an aggravated robbery charge, according to the sheriff’s office.

The charge stemmed from a home invasion on April 13, 2023, in east Bexar County.

The sheriff’s office said multiple people were tied up and held at gunpoint during a “violent” home invasion.

Armed suspects assaulted a 19-year-old man and forced him to open safes containing firearms, BCSO said.

A female and a juvenile male were also restrained and threatened before the suspects fled in a white truck, the sheriff’s office said.

William Best, later identified as one of the suspects, was booked on aggravated robbery charges, BCSO said.

Best was supposed to appear in court two years later while out on bond. However, deputies said he removed his GPS monitor and told his attorney he wouldn’t show up.

A warrant was issued for his arrest, and he was located a month later in Fayette County, Kentucky, by the U.S. Marshals, deputies said.

Best is now scheduled to appear in trial on July 30 for the aggravated robbery charges.

