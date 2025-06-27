SAPD identifies 3 suspects in connection with multiple burglaries, SWAT Team standoff on West Side

The San Antonio Police Department’s SWAT Team was in a standoff at a West Side home on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department has identified three suspected car burglars whom officers took into custody on Thursday evening.

The suspects are Adrian Isaac Hernandez and Oscar Carvajal, who are both 19, and 18-year-old Lincoln Gauge Mertins.

Recommended Videos

SAPD spokesperson Washington Moscoso said Thursday the suspects were caught trying to break into a car Thursday morning on the West Side.

Officers also learned that the vehicle burglary call involved the same people from an earlier robbery call that was dispatched around 6 a.m. Thursday, police said.

The car’s owner came out to defend their property, but the suspects brandished a weapon, according to police. Officers said the suspects fled, but nearby patrolmen pursued them from an area near Loop 410 and Ingram Road to a home located on Westlyn Drive.

SAPD said Mertins was taken into custody near the intersection of Bronco Lane and Spur Drive on Thursday after a short pursuit in a second stolen vehicle.

Moscoso described the Westlyn Drive home as “a nuisance house” where officers previously recovered stolen property.

SAPD also said Thursday its SWAT team set up a perimeter around the home and asked a potential fourth suspect to surrender.

In a Friday afternoon statement, however, the department clarified that only three suspects were taken into custody. Hernandez and Carvajal were in the home and were subsequently arrested.

In all, authorities said two stolen vehicles and other stolen property were recovered at the home.

More coverage of this story on KSAT: