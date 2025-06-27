San Antonio police standoff ended after 6 hours at West Side home

SAN ANTONIO – The voice of San Antonio police echoed throughout a West Side neighborhood on Thursday.

For six hours, SAPD used a loudspeaker to try to lure suspects out of a Westlyn Drive home.

Police cleared the street just before 5 p.m. on Thursday and took at least three people into custody. The situation initially began as a car burglary, but it quickly escalated.

Here are the basics of the case, according to police.

a crime spree for multiple suspects started around 6 a.m. on Thursday

at some point, those suspects tried to break into a car

the owner of that vehicle saw them

the suspects pulled a gun on that owner and got away

officers tracked the suspects to this house on Westlyn

An SAPD spokesperson said the house is a frequent stop for the department.

“The house where they are right now is a known house in this area. Officers often recover stolen property from this area,” Washington Moscoso, a spokesperson, said. “It’s just a nuisance house.”

And, neighbors agree.

“This is not the first time,” one neighbor said. “This is like the 20th time. The cops have been here every other weekend.”

KSAT requested a list of calls for service to the Westlyn address since the start of the year from SAPD. Out of the 25 calls, three of those were to recover stolen property.

Neighbors said the people coming in and out of that home on Westlyn Drive have caused problems for at least the last four years.

They’re hoping the standoff and the arrests will calm the street down after all the chaos that happened on Thursday.

More crime coverage on KSAT