Man stuck in Mexico after losing DACA status gets visa approval, family member says

SAN ANTONIO – A man stuck in Mexico during a years-long immigration process has been approved for a visa, his wife confirmed to KSAT.

Kendall Zurita told KSAT she received a call on Saturday afternoon that her husband, Carlos Zurita, was approved for his IR1 visa and is “now a legal permanent resident.”

Carlos Zurita came to the U.S. when he was 2 years old. While it was not his decision, he was technically brought to the U.S. illegally. He was protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA.

However, Carlos Zurita’s process of becoming a U.S. citizen overlapped with his DACA process.

He traveled to Mexico to complete visa requirements but was stuck there for 30 days due to an administrative issue.

Kendall Zurita had reached out to Congressman Greg Casar’s office for assistance in her husband’s case. KSAT also reached out to his office for comment.

Shortly after, an inquiry was made on Carlos Zurita’s behalf.

Casar’s office previously told KSAT that anyone who is experiencing an immigration issue or delay can contact his office.

Carlos Zurita had been waiting for years to obtain a visa as part of his goal to eventually become a U.S. citizen. His wife said they spent about $15,000 to $17,000 over the course of seven or eight years on immigration and legal fees.

KSAT will continue to follow up with the Zurita family to determine what their next steps are in the process.

