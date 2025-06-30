New Texas A&M study reveals plants could aid in stress recovery

Firecracker bushes are showing more than ever this spring

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – A new study from Texas A&M University reveals that hospital rooms that have natural elements, such as indoor plants and views of nature, may significantly aid in a patient’s recovery, even when experienced through virtual reality (VR).

The study was conducted by researchers Dr. Courtney Suess, from the Department of Hospitality, Hotel Management, and Tourism, and Dr. Jay Maddock, from the School of Public Health.

According to a press release from the university, they used immersive VR to simulate hospital environments for 188 participants over he age of 18, according to a university news release.

The aim was to see how visual elements in hospital rooms affected relaxation and cognitive restoration in patients experiencing acute stress.

The researchers did this by exposing participants to a traumatic rollercoaster accident and subsequent hospitalization via a VR simulation, the release said.

This was designed to induce acute stress and mimic the psychological stress of real-life injured patients receiving acute care.

Participants evaluated 12 hospital room designs, which varied in terms of window views, the presence of plants and color schemes.

The release said participants were then asked to rate how each room helped them feel relaxed, both mentally and physically.

“Hospital rooms are more than just places for treatment — they’re environments that can either support or hinder healing,” Maddock said. “We wanted to explore how design choices, especially those involving green nature, could make a measurable difference in patient recovery.”

Indoor plants were found to have the highest rating among room attributes for helping patients achieve physical relaxation and mental clarity, the release said.

The next highest rating was green nature visible through the window. Green décor, both in wall paint and artwork, was a positive contributor as well.

“Verdant elements had the strongest overall impact on stress recovery,” Suess said. “But when it came to mental clarity — helping people clear their minds — views not blocked by the hospital envelope and having a deeper view and with visible sky were even more important.”

Participants who reported higher levels of stress after the simulated trauma reported an amplified effect on their relaxation and mental clarity when it came to the presence of natural elements.

According to the release, this study adds to the Stress Recovery Theory (SRT) and Psychoevolutionary Theory (PET). Both suggest that natural environments reduce stress and promote psychological recovery.

The release said this is one of the first studies to compare the relative influence of individual effects when combined in controlled, immersive settings.

According to the release, researchers stated that incorporating design that connects people with nature, also known as biophilic design, could be a high-impact, low-cost strategy for healthcare systems.

“Not every hospital can offer a view of treetops, green landscapes or gardens,” Maddock noted. “But even small changes, like adding potted plants in the room or to a window box on the exterior, and using green tones in the décor, can make a meaningful difference.”

A notable hospital in San Antonio that has incorporated biophilic design into its system is CHRISTUS Children’s Hospital at 333 North Santa Rosa Street.