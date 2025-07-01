SeaWorld to host two nights of firework shows for the Fourth of July

fireworks at SeaWorld over the lake

SAN ANTONIO – SeaWorld is welcoming guests to celebrate this year’s Fourth of July with two nights of firework shows.

The Independence Day shows will happen at 9:45 p.m. on July 4 and 5.

The shows are included with general admission tickets to the park that start at $44.99 per person.

The park is also offering a VIP Fireworks Package that includes a private viewing space, entry to the Las Tortuga area and a glow sword.

Package tickets start at $39.99 for kids, ages 3 to 9, and $79.00 for adults. Children under 3 years old do not need a ticket.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

