Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
76º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

SeaWorld to host two nights of firework shows for the Fourth of July

The shows are included with general admission tickets to the park

Maria Wence, News Intern

fireworks at SeaWorld over the lake ((Seaworld San Antonio), Seaworld)

SAN ANTONIO – SeaWorld is welcoming guests to celebrate this year’s Fourth of July with two nights of firework shows.

The Independence Day shows will happen at 9:45 p.m. on July 4 and 5.

Recommended Videos

The shows are included with general admission tickets to the park that start at $44.99 per person.

The park is also offering a VIP Fireworks Package that includes a private viewing space, entry to the Las Tortuga area and a glow sword.

Package tickets start at $39.99 for kids, ages 3 to 9, and $79.00 for adults. Children under 3 years old do not need a ticket.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...