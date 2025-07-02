Downed CPS Energy power line causes multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 in Converse, BCSO says

Bexar County sheriff’s deputies said a downed CPS Energy power line is the cause of a four-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in east Bexar County.

Deputies were dispatched just after 8:40 a.m. on a reported rollover crash on Interstate 10 near FM 1518 in Converse.

According to the sheriff’s office, an SUV lost control and rolled over after the power line fell across the westbound and eastbound lanes of I-10. BCSO said the occupants of the rolled-over SUV were able to walk out of the vehicle on their own.

After the rollover, deputies said three other vehicles drove over the power line and sustained damage to their cars.

From the scene, KSAT reporter Patty Santos said the first SUV had been cleared from the scene just after 10 a.m. Traffic remained slow in both directions, and the traffic lights on the I-10 access road at FM 1518 remain out. A CPS Energy crew is on scene working to restore electricity.

According to the utility’s outage map, as of 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, more than 4,000 customers (4,164) remain without power in Converse and east Bexar County.

The outage map said those customers can expect to have their power restored early Wednesday afternoon.

KSAT reached out to CPS Energy for a statement, but the utility has yet to respond to the station’s request.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

