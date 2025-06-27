‘This is a death trap’: East Side neighbors express concerns over dangerous intersection

SAN ANTONIO – Some first responders and far East Side neighbors have dubbed the intersection at Loop 1604 and Schuwirth Road “The Can Opener” for how often people need to be cut out of their cars after accidents.

According to data from the Texas Department of Transportation, there have been 138 wrecks at the intersection since 2016. Those numbers began to spike around 2021 when developers built more housing around the surrounding area.

“My neighbors, my husband, my family, everyone, we all say the same thing: This is a death trap,” said nearby neighbor Krystal Jackson.

“We’ve seen a lot of deadly accidents, a lot of major ones. It’s kind of hard to cross,” Jimmy Ortiz, another new neighbor to the area, said. “I mean, even though those blinking lights are there, it’s like people don’t even pay attention to them.”

The intersection has no fixed traffic light. Instead, it features flashing red and yellow lights, urging drivers to exercise caution as they approach the two stop signs.

There, cars must come to a complete stop when crossing Loop 1604 on Schuwirth Road.

“My kids are just starting to drive," said new homeowner Robert Washington. “So you don’t need to be out here because this is the kind of thing that happens. I’m so worried.”

Below is a breakdown of data from TxDOT concerning when crashes have happened in the intersection.

2016: 2

2017: 1

2018: 1

2019: 9

2020: 3

2021: 8

2022: 18

2023: 25

2024: 37

2025, as of 6/27: 21

In a statement sent to KSAT, TxDOT said it is “requiring area developers to design and construct” signals at the intersection in addition to widening the roadway.

“These improvements would enhance safety and mitigate impacts of increased traffic caused by new developments,” TxDOT’s statement continued. “Costs related to the improvements would be the responsibility of the developer. TxDOT remains committed to working with developers to maintain safety on state roadways.”

KSAT has not heard back from the specific developers who will bear responsibility for the new improvements. A timeline for when the project will need to be completed is also unclear.

“It needs to happen last week,” Washington said.

