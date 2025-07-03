San Antonio mother seeks answers after 4-month-old daughter’s death; police investigation continues

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio mother is searching for answers after her 4‑month‑old daughter died from a brain injury that doctors have ruled “non‑accidental,” according to court records shared with KSAT.

Jasmine Gonzales‑Martinez said her infant daughter, Mia, was born prematurely in February and spent her first four months in a neonatal intensive care unit alongside her twin sister. Mia was released from the hospital at the end of May.

Courtesy: Jasmine Gonzales-Martinez (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

On June 4, Gonzales‑Martinez left Mia with a caregiver while she ran errands, the mother told KSAT in an interview. When she returned, Mia appeared to be sleeping in a playpen.

“I was trying to get her to wake up and open her eyes, but she wouldn’t,” Gonzales‑Martinez said.

Alarmed, she rushed the baby to University Hospital, where doctors diagnosed a subdural hematoma on the left side of Mia’s brain.

Mia spent about two and a half weeks on life support before she died on June 21.

Since then, Child Protective Services has removed Gonzales‑Martinez’s three other children from her home. She is currently only allowed supervised visitation.

“I’m just trying to be strong for my other children,” she said. “I do everything I can for my kids.”

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet determined an official cause and manner of death. Staff told KSAT it could take up to 10 weeks to complete the final report.

San Antonio police said the case remains an open investigation. No one has been charged in the case.

Court records reviewed by KSAT show that the caregiver has a previous conviction for injury to a child, but investigators have not said whether that person is a suspect in Mia’s death.

We reached out to that person for comment, but have not received a response.

KSAT will continue to follow this story and will provide updates once new information becomes available.

