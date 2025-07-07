Trinity football players assist with Hill Country recovery amid report of coach’s missing daughter from Camp Mystic

A helicopter flies over the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area, Friday, July 4, 2025, in Kerrville, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – Several players on the Trinity University football team are in the Hill Country to volunteer their time to help recovery efforts in the area.

KSAT confirmed that head coach Jerheme Urban, along with several players, went to help amid the tragic news that the floods hit close to the program and the university.

Recommended Videos

>> Victims identified in deadly Texas Hill Country floods

University President Vanessa B. Beasley posted on Sunday evening that Kellyanne Lytal, the young daughter of Trinity offensive coordinator Wade Lytal, remained among those missing after devastating flooding along the Guadalupe River on July 4.

Kellyanne Lytal went missing from Camp Mystic on Friday night. (Courtesy)

KSAT confirmed with Lytal on Friday afternoon that his daughter was among the girls missing from Camp Mystic. He shared a video on social media on Sunday with a caption that read:

“Asking for all prayers for a miracle for my baby girl Kellyanne. She is still one of the Mystic Campers who is unaccounted for. I’ll never forget when she told me she had a lead solo in the Christmas Pageant. She is absolutely fearless.”

Asking for all prayers for a miracle for my baby girl Kellyanne. She is still one of the Mystic Campers who is unaccounted for. I’ll never forget when she told me she had a lead solo in the Christmas Pageant. She is absolutely fearless. pic.twitter.com/prz7FkPtLr — TUFB Coach_Lytal (@CoachLytal) July 6, 2025

The university also posted that Aidan Heartfield, a class of 2026 Trinity marketing major, remained missing as well.

Heartfield, Ella Cahill, Joyce Badon and Reese Manchaca were swept away by floodwaters.

Aiden Heartfield, Ella Cahill, Joyce Badon and Reese Manchaca are among the missing, according to family members. (Courtesy)

They were staying in Heartfield’s dad’s vacation home in the 1700 block of State Highway 39 in Hunt.

Beasley wrote in the post that all members of the Trinity family can visit a vigil in the Parker Chapel foyer at any time this week.

Dear Trinity Community,



With steadfast hope, we write to share that Aidan Heartfield ’26, a Trinity marketing major, and Kellyanne Lytal, the young daughter of Trinity football offensive coordinator Wade Lytal, remain among those missing after the devastating flooding along the… pic.twitter.com/O9yUkCxT4T — Trinity University (@Trinity_U) July 7, 2025

A member of the Chapel and Spiritual Life team will be available at 11 a.m. daily. The post shared other support services and counseling available for students and staff.

Urban, a 2003 graduate, has been the Trinity head football coach for 11 seasons.

Read also:

75 dead, including 27 children, due to Kerr County floods, sheriff says