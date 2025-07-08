How to prevent infections and injuries during flood recovery in Hill Country

SAN ANTONIO – In the wake of recent flooding in the Texas Hill Country, health experts are sounding the alarm on the hidden dangers of infections and injuries from contaminated floodwaters.

Dr. Lee Rogers, chief of podiatry at UT Health San Antonio, told KSAT that survivors and first responders need to take precautionary measures.

As residents and rescue workers navigate the aftermath of recent flooding, Rogers highlights the often-overlooked hazards lurking in standing water and debris.

“The standing water is what’s dangerous, and it contains a lot of bacteria from the runoff from the land and that that runoff contains a lot of you know the animal feces and waste from farms and just animals that are wild animals and so that that bacteria gets into the water and it can cause unusual infections,“ Rogers explained.

“One of the more common injuries we see after floods are lacerations or puncture wounds on the lower extremity because people are walking through the water and they can’t see what’s underneath it, so they may step on a board that has a nail in it or be scraped by metal or something underneath the water,” he said.

Unlike typical infections caused by staph or strep bacteria, floodwater infections often involve a bacteria called Aeromonas, which does not respond to standard antibiotics.

For those involved in rescue or cleanup efforts, Rogers urged caution.

He offered these tips:

Wear protective gear like waterproof boots and waders if you’re standing in water

Wear gloves if you’re digging through debris

If you don’t have waterproof gear, be extra careful to avoid sharp debris

Make sure your tetanus shot is up to date

If you’re wounded, clean the injury as soon as possible and seek medical care

Infections may not appear immediately but can develop three to five days after an injury, he said.

Signs of infection include fever, redness or pus around wounds, and general weakness.

If untreated, infections can lead to sepsis, a life-threatening condition requiring urgent hospital care.

People with diabetes should be especially cautious, as their symptoms of infection may be less obvious.

Rogers also recommended using mosquito repellent during cleanup, as standing water can harbor mosquitoes that carry diseases such as Zika, West Nile virus and dengue.

In addition to bacteria, mold growth months after flooding can cause respiratory and soft tissue infections, another concern for residents returning to damaged homes.

UT Health San Antonio offers podiatry and infectious disease clinics at the Medical Arts and Research Center to assist those with flood-related injuries or infections.

Rogers encourages anyone with symptoms to seek care promptly.

He also called for donations of rubber boots, waterproof gloves, and first aid kits containing antiseptics and bandages to support ongoing cleanup efforts.

Read also: