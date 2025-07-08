Public should steer clear of Central Texas lakes, river authorities say

KERRVILLE, TEXAS - JULY 06: In an aerial view, the sun sets over the Guadalupe River on July 06, 2025 in Kerrville, Texas. Heavy rainfall caused severe flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas, leaving more than 80 people reported dead. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

River authorities have advised the public to avoid Central Texas lakes in the days after the region’s devastating floods.

According to the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority (GBRA), recent flooding has caused elevated flow and debris on the upper Guadalupe River and Canyon Lake.

Recommended Videos

GBRA said in a social post that bacteria levels traditionally increase after a flood event.

The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) shared similar advisories in a statement asking the public to stay off lakes Buchanan, Inks, LBJ, Marble Falls and Travis for the immediate future.

“We’ll continue to evaluate the lakes daily and will let you know when conditions improve enough for us to remove the advisory,” LCRA executive vice president John Hofmann said.

Since July 3, Lake Buchanan rose more than seven feet, and Lake Travis rose more than 18 feet, according to LCRA.

On Monday, LCRA partially opened floodgates at both Wirtz and Starcke dams to release storm runoff flowing into Lake LBJ from the Llano River.

Read also: