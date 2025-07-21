Skip to main content
Local News

Delta pilot apologizes to passengers after ‘aggressive maneuver’ to avoid collision with B-52 bomber

The airplane was landing in Minot, North Dakota, on Friday

Maria Wence, News Intern

FILE - (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer), File) (Rick Bowmer, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

BISMARCK, N.D – A Delta Air Lines pilot offered an apology to passengers after a sudden turn to avoid a B-52 bomber caught them by surprise.

The regional flight was scheduled to arrive in Minot, North Dakota, from Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Friday.

“Sorry about the aggressive maneuver. It caught me by surprise. This is not, not normal at all,” the Delta pilot said after spotting a B-52 bomber in the same flight path.

The pilot said the airport base had a radar, but he wasn’t notified about the military aircraft.

“Nobody said, ‘Hey, there’s also a B-52 in the pattern,’” he told passengers.

The U.S. Air Force said the B-52 Bomber performed a flyover on Friday night at a state fair.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it is investigating.

The incident occurred six months after the fatal crash of an American Airlines regional jet with a military helicopter outside of Washington, D.C., near the Reagan National Airport.

