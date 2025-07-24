Man who evaded ICE by hiding in a tree released by federal judge, will begin deportation process

A man is in custody after hiding in a tree for several hours in an attempt to avoid U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on April 29, 2025, on the West Side, according to authorities.

SAN ANTONIO – A man who tried to evade U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement by hiding in a tree in April will be deported for the second time.

During a hearing on Thursday, a federal judge released Raul Ical to ICE agents to start the deportation process.

According to ICE, Ical is a Guatemalan national who faced federal criminal charges for illegal re-entry after deportation.

“Ical previously entered the United States unlawfully on March 27, 2013, and was subsequently removed to Guatemala on April 24, 2013,” ICE said in the statement.

He reentered the U.S. illegally at some point since then, ICE said.

On April 29, Ical fled authorities during a traffic stop on the West Side of San Antonio.

During the stop, he exited the vehicle and fled on foot, entering the backyard of a nearby residence and climbing into a tree near South Navidad and Hazel streets.

Ical had been hiding in the tree for at least six hours.

Video captured by KSAT photojournalists showed Ical in the tree while ICE agents and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers surrounded the area.

ICE officials did not mention any violent charges that Ical is facing and did not provide more information about what led up to the traffic stop.

