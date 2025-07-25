Family of missing Bexar County woman continues search for closure on her 79th birthday

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – On a day meant for celebration, closure is all that Pauline Diaz’s family is asking for.

Diaz disappeared more than 14 years ago. Thursday is her 79th birthday. Every year, family and friends gather near where she was last seen, urging anyone with information to come forward.

“This is not going to go away until we have her back with our family,” Juanita Diaz, Pauline Diaz’s daughter, said. “This is what we have to do to be her voice and bring her back home.”

Pauline Diaz was last seen on Dec. 7, 2010, walking out of the H-E-B where she worked on Southeast Military Drive.

Recently, Pauline Diaz’s family has attempted to utilize a billboard and AI technology to help locate her. On Thursday, they hung balloons off Military Drive and laid flowers outside her former house in Floresville.

“I have faith and I have love,” Paula D. Martinez, Pauline Diaz’s other daughter, said.

Getting justice for their mother has pushed Martinez to help other families.

She works with Search & Support San Antonio and spent time in Kerr County over the last two weeks. Her team was looking for missing people after the deadly Hill Country floods.

“Where do you find the strength to help with other searches?” KSAT reporter Avery Everett asked.

“Because I know how it feels,” Martinez said. “Anyone could be in our shoes.”

Anyone with information about Diaz’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-TIPS.

