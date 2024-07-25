Family of missing woman fights for answers more than 13 years after her disappearance

Pauline Diaz was last seen more than a decade ago leaving work at the HEB off SE Military Drive.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The family of Pauline Diaz is fighting for answers more than 13 years after her disappearance.

“She hasn’t been forgotten, and she’s not going to be forgotten,” her daughter, Juanita Diaz, said.

Recommended Videos

Pauline was last seen on Dec. 7, 2010, walking out of the H-E-B she worked at on Southeast Military Drive. That’s where her family celebrates her birthday, on July 24, every year. Her daughters are calling on San Antonio to come forward with answers and leaning on new technology to spread the message.

“Give us our answers,” Juanita said. “Bring her back home and let us know where.”

On Wednesday night, family and friends handed out water bottles with the details of Pauline’s case and a QR code to an AI Animated True Crime Clip created to spread her message.

“We got to try everything,” her other daughter, Paula Martinez, said. “I’m hoping that we get answers, and I’m hoping that we can spread more awareness even further by doing this.”

A spokesperson for the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said there are no new leads or updates at this time.

“We ask the public to please come forward with information and help solve Ms Diaz’s case,” that spokesperson said. “We will continue to investigate diligently as new leads come in.”

KSAT focused on Pauline Diaz’s disappearance in an episode of Texas Crime Stories. You can find that episode in the YouTube link below.