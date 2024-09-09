New billboard in Floresville raises hope in cold case of missing woman

SAN ANTONIO – Paula Diaz Martinez and her sister say the search for their missing mother, Pauline Diaz, has taken a tremendous emotional toll on them. It’s also taken a financial toll.

“You can say we’ve done out of our pockets about $200,000 since she’s gone missing from private investigators to events that we’ve conducted,” said Martinez.

Pauline disappeared on Tuesday, December 7, 2010. She was last seen in the H-E-B Parking Lot at Goliad Road and Southeast Military Drive. The family has put out a $25,000 reward. They’ve paid for flyers and posters, but they could not afford a billboard.

“We’ve been praying for almost 14 years to get a billboard,” and this weekend those prayers were answered. Search and Support San Antonio and Season of Justice worked together to help the family have a billboard at no cost.

Pauline’s missing person billboard is on Highway 181 in Floresville; the family strategically chose it that way. “We said, you know what? We would like one in Floresville because her truck was found actually right here in this area,” she said. “I know the answers lie here. And we just hope that one day someone brave who has it in their heart to do the right thing.”

Martinez says that 14 years ago, they were on their own, searching for answers. Now, there’s a community of families sharing their hope with one another.

“This unwanted journey, has led me to realize the need for supporting others that are going through this,” she said.