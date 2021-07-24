Family of Pauline Diaz visits H-E-B on what would have been her 75th birthday

SAN ANTONIO – The family of Pauline Diaz is making sure to not forget what would be her 75th birthday on Saturday.

Family members were out at the H-E-B on Southeast Military and Goliad for a balloon release, where she went missing 10 years ago.

As of now, the family says the investigation is still open, but it’s been moving slow. Pauline went missing while walking into the H-E-B parking lot after her shift.

Her daughter, Juanita, said at this point, their family just wants to know what happened.

“We are at the point we just want her back... If she has passed, tell us where she’s at. If she’s alive, bring her back to us,” Juanita said.

The family said there was an anonymous tip given to police earlier this year for a possible location of her body. However, nothing ever came of it.

The family is offering a $25,000 reward for any tips that lead to Pauline.

